Advertisement

National non-profit wants to open local home for foster kids in transition.

Isaiah 117 House remolds existing homes.
Isaiah 117 House remolds existing homes.((Courtesy Photos))
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -There’s a shortage of foster families around the country and that is certainly true in central Texas.

In Mclennan county alone more that 500 kids were placed in the foster care system in 2020.

When a child is placed into the  care system out of concerns for their safety, their first stop is usually a child protective services office. There they could wait for hours, days even weeks before a suitable home can be found.

Usually they show up with nothing but the clothes on their back.

That’s where Isaiah 117 House steps in. Isaiah 117 is a national non-profit with homes scattered around the country.

They would like to add a location in Mclennan county where the need is great according to Expansion Coordinator Sarah Miller.

“In Mclennan county in 2020 we had 526 kids put into the foster care system. We’ve had kids in some cases wait for weeks until a suitable home can be found. There is a shortage of foster care homes. There aren’t enough people willing to take these kids in.” Miller said.

Isaiah House provides a home for these kids, whether it’s for a few hours or a few weeks.

The organization remodels existing homes and equips them with everything a frightened child may need. Volunteers are on hand to make sure they get the love and attention they no doubt are craving.

Isaiah House is hosting an event 6 pm at the Crestview Church of Christ Worship Center at the 7129 block of Delhi Road in Waco show the public what they’re all about and how they can help.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Lawyer: Father of North Texas triple-murder suspect did not know son had gun
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Marlin ISD extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
Temple Police searching for 15-year-old runaway
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed
Killeen ISD vaccine clinic
COVID Service Sites to open in Killeen
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order