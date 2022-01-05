National non-profit wants to open local home for foster kids in transition.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -There’s a shortage of foster families around the country and that is certainly true in central Texas.

In Mclennan county alone more that 500 kids were placed in the foster care system in 2020.

When a child is placed into the care system out of concerns for their safety, their first stop is usually a child protective services office. There they could wait for hours, days even weeks before a suitable home can be found.

Usually they show up with nothing but the clothes on their back.

That’s where Isaiah 117 House steps in. Isaiah 117 is a national non-profit with homes scattered around the country.

They would like to add a location in Mclennan county where the need is great according to Expansion Coordinator Sarah Miller.

“In Mclennan county in 2020 we had 526 kids put into the foster care system. We’ve had kids in some cases wait for weeks until a suitable home can be found. There is a shortage of foster care homes. There aren’t enough people willing to take these kids in.” Miller said.

Isaiah House provides a home for these kids, whether it’s for a few hours or a few weeks.

The organization remodels existing homes and equips them with everything a frightened child may need. Volunteers are on hand to make sure they get the love and attention they no doubt are craving.

Isaiah House is hosting an event 6 pm at the Crestview Church of Christ Worship Center at the 7129 block of Delhi Road in Waco show the public what they’re all about and how they can help.

