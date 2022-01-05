Two cold fronts on the way before the end of the weekend

These past few days of pleasant temperatures will come to an abrupt stop with our next strong cold front that will swing in by tomorrow morning. We wake up to a much colder day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Although we see sunshine tomorrow, our highs only top off in the mid to upper 40s. Plus throw in the gusty north winds and that will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the 30s and low 40s all day long. Winter chill is here tomorrow but going into the weekend we have some warmer temperatures in store!

As winds die down going into Friday morning, that’s when we will see our coldest “feels like” temperatures of the next 48 hours. An areawide freeze is expected and wind chills will be down into the teens and low 20s. South winds quickly return though and that will help to give us a slight boost into the mid 50s for highs on Friday. The weekend looks warmer though, highs on Saturday in the upper 60s/low 70s and Sunday, even with a front coming in, will have highs in the low 60s. The front comes early so temperatures will be falling throughout Sunday with that dose of colder air settling in. As far as rain chances go, there’s a minimal chance for some showers late on Friday and early on Saturday but odds are against us for rain - chances only sit at about 20%.

We won’t drop too much with Sunday’s front, only dipping into the mid-to-upper 50s early next week, but temperatures shouldn’t warm up too much mid-week thanks to a storm system that likely moves through Wednesday into Thursday. While this could be our first really good chance for rain in quite some time, we’re only peaking the rain chances at 30% Thursday until we get a better handle on when the system arrives. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like this system will bring flooding rains or severe weather.

