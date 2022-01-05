Two cold fronts on the way before the end of the weekend

Although temperatures are warming back up after last weekend’s brief Arctic chill, the warming trend will be stopped in its tracks by yet another quick shot of Arctic air arriving Thursday. Another front is on the way this weekend too but Sunday’s front shouldn’t bring a significant chill. Before tomorrow’s front arrives, we’re expecting temperatures to vary from north to south thanks to a weak area of low pressure shifting winds to come from the north and northeast. Morning temperatures likely start in the low-to-mid 40s with maybe some stray upper 30s. Despite the warmer start, highs will range from the low 60s to the mid-60s north-to-south. Northeasterly winds may gust as high as about 15 MPH, but even stronger winds return Thursday. We’ll dip down into the mid-30s Thursday morning and should steadily warm into the mid-40s around midday. Thanks to a late morning and early afternoon cold front, the warm up halts and we’ll hover in the mid-to-upper 40s for the remainder of the day despite abundant sunshine. The chillier high temperatures should feel like the 30s and low 40s thanks to north winds gusting to near 35 MPH.

Thursday’s strong front drops temperatures below freezing and into the mid-20s Friday morning, but south winds quickly return Friday afternoon and we’ll start to warm back into the mid-50s. It may not seem like much of an improvement, but the quick reversal of the winds means we’ll start the day Saturday in the mid-40s and then warm into the low 70s during the afternoon. Some isolated showers could roll through early Saturday morning and during the day Saturday. Rain will be very much few and far between but is in the forecast near and east of I-35. The increase in temperatures and rain chances is all ahead of our next cold front arriving during the day Sunday. Sunday’s morning temperatures in the 50s should only reach the upper 50s and low 60s and stay there through much of the midday and afternoon. We won’t drop too much with Sunday’s front, only dipping into the mid-to-upper 50s early next week, but temperatures shouldn’t warm up too much mid-week thanks to a storm system that likely moves through Wednesday into Thursday. While this could be our first really good chance for rain in quite some time, we’re only peaking the rain chances at 30% Thursday until we get a better handle on when the system arrives. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like this system will bring flooding rains or severe weather.

