UPDATE: 2 adults, 5 kids taken to hospital following home fire in Bryan

One of the adults rushed to the hospital is in critical condition, firefighters tell KBTX
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught fire in Bryan, firefighters confirmed.(Photo credit: Tamra Derickson)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught fire in Bryan, firefighters confirmed.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway between Delma Drive and the park.

When firefighters arrived thick smoke and flames were pouring out of the home near Tanglewood Park and a woman had to be rescued from inside the home by firefighters.

A spokesman for the Bryan Fire Department says two adults and five children were taken to a hospital. One of the adults is in critical condition, the other was taken for observation, and the children were taken as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by officials but it appears it may have started in the living room or kitchen area.

Both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments have responded to the scene and police have Carter Creek Parkway closed down at this time due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

The family said there were three pets inside the home at the time of the fire but at last check, they have not been located.

The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to help the family with immediate needs.

The fire department says it may be several days before the family can return home and evaluate if they can continue living there.

