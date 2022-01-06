10 things to do in Central Texas New Year’s Weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

It’s that time of the year! Bring your live Christmas tree to Cobbs Recycling Center in Waco on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to be mulched and bagged for free for use in your garden or yard! No reservations are needed – just show up with your tree and it will be handled from there! Just be sure to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations before!

Also, trying to keep Christmas trees out of landfills, the city of Killeen will take Christmas trees to be recycled on Saturday. Bring your undecorated tree from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the Killeen Special Events Center to be chipped, shredded and offered back as landscaping mulch.

Resolve to begin 2022 in motion – run or walk a 5K or 10K to start your new year off right and keep those resolutions to be active and get healthy! Race day is Saturday and starts at 1 p.m. at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.

Learn more about constellations, meteor showers and other celestial objects at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum for free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Discussing everything from entrepreneur business start-ups and branding, joining the medical field, becoming an event planner, small business ownership, and so much more, the “I Have A Dream” Black Professional Brunch takes place at the Temple Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Latina Leads initiative will provide Hispanic, middle school aged girls with free, STEAM-focused curriculum with educational lessons, interactive activities, keynote speakers, academic and career guidance, leadership development, and more! Starting this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with meetings on the first Saturday of every month.

Elton John’s unique blend of pop and rock styles turned him into one of the 20th century’s biggest music icons. What better way to celebrate his musical hits than with laser light accompaniment? Sit back, relax, and let this unique light and sound experience move through you any Saturday this month at the Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen. Show starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs for 48 minutes.

First Woodway Baptist Church in Woodway hosts a two-day marriage conference this weekend. Legacy Marriage Conference will focus on getting real and becoming healthy in relationships.

Get your hands dirty and learn the basics of throwing or “turning” clay on the potter’s wheel at Black Oak Art Pottery’s two-hour workshop any Saturday this month in Waco. Classes are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and materials are included!

The Professional Disc Golf Association hosts a tournament in Waco this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday see some of the best Frisbee golfers play in their first tournament in the new year!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

