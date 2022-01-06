Areawide freeze tonight!

Getting cold tonight! Our windy day turns into a cold and quiet night. As winds die down overnight, temperatures will fall fast. Our clear sky, light winds, and dry air get us down into the mid 20s giving us an area-wide freeze tonight! With a frosty start to Friday, it’s a good idea to cover up any sensitive vegetation and bring the pets inside before bed tonight! We’ve got some more sunshine in store for Friday that will help to improve temperatures by tomorrow afternoon, but our roller coaster temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm front & another cold front!

Friday will bring another chilly afternoon with highs in the 50s. It won’t be quite as cold as our Thursday was, but it still considered jacket-weather around these parts. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds late in the day as moisture levels start to rise going into the weekend. With the higher moisture levels back, we do have a chance for some scattered showers along with some fog and drizzle Friday nigh/Saturday morning. Then, scattered showers and even a few storms will be possible, especially for areas east of the I-35 corridor, Saturday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storm chances are low and would only be isolated but the best time frame to watch will be from about 2-7pm on Saturday.

A second cold front will push through Central Texas on Sunday, but we still squeeze out another before the cold air pushes in on Monday. So we go from the mid and upper 60s Saturday, back down to the 50s by early next week. An upper level system around the middle of the week could bring more promising rain chances around Wednesday and Thursday. We still need to iron out the details, but we sure could use the rain.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.