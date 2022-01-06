Advertisement

Family of accident victim starts motorcycle safety campaign

Family of accident victim starts motorcycle campaign
Family of accident victim starts motorcycle campaign(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lives of the Covarrubias Family changed after their loved one Alan died in a motorcycle accident.

In an effort to honor their loved one, the family has decided to promote motorcycle safety to prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Alan Covarrubias was a man who enjoyed his life and motorcycles to the fullest.

Alan’s brother Jose Alberto says Alan always wore his helmet but the one day that he didn’t take the extra precaution was his last.

On Dec. 23, Alan Covarrubias was riding his motorcycle and was involved in an accident at the intersection of McPherson and Shiloh. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, he passed away.

Details on the accident are still vague but they are currently being investigated by authorities.

Meanwhile, the Covarrubias Family is focusing on bringing awareness to the importance of wearing motorcycle protective gear and safe driving.

Jose Covarrubias says they wanted to provide funds for others, so they can purchase protective equipment to keep them safe on the roads.

Recently the family started a GoFundMe page that will allow donations to start this non-profit organization.

The family is hoping to give back helmets, jackets, and boots for local bikers to ensure their safety on the road.

Jose says, “It’s imperative to be fully geared up. There’s an acronym that is called ATG-ATT, which stands for: All the Gear, All the Time. And that’s why it’s important because things can happen, you never know when things happened.”

But that’s not all, the Covarrubias Family is also looking to partner up with local driving safety schools to share Alan’s story and pay for future bikers their licensing fee.

The family calls this a small act of kindness to honor Alan’s memory.

So far the family has raised over $2,000 for their efforts to purchase motorcycle protective gear.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington,...
Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected
Kimberly Anderberg
Fort Worth Police Searching For Missing Woman Kimberly Anderberg, Last Seen Around Christmas
This undated photo shows special education teacher Jennifer Graves, at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early...
Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
The City of Killeen will open a Warming Center for Jan. 6.
Killeen Community Center to open as Warming Center