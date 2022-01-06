Fort Worth Police Searching For Missing Woman Kimberly Anderberg, Last Seen Around Christmas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for 56-year-old Kimberly Anderberg who was last seen in the 200 block of Willow Ridge Road.

Police said she was reported missing around Christmas, but didn’t give a particular date.

Anderberg was driving a blue Lexus RX3 with TX plate: PGJ 1579. She is White, 5′11″, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Please call 817-392-4222 if you know her whereabouts.

