JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The court has granted a motion by federal prosecutors seeking forfeiture of property and media items seized by law enforcement from former Lubbock dentist Jason White’s home and office almost one year ago.

In federal court documents, White admitted to the offense of enticing an underage victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for photos or videos.

U.S. Attorneys filed a motion on January 5, 2022, seeking forfeiture of all digital media seized when the FBI, Lubbock Police, and other agencies executed a search warrant for White Office at 98th and Quaker on January 14, 2021.

The motion also sought forfeiture of property belonging to White in the 4400 block of 10th Street, however, the government agreed to accept two checks totaling $100,000 in exchange for dropping property ownership from the forfeiture motion.

The superseding indictment lists property in Garza County as subject to criminal forfeiture. The government is no longer seeking forfeiture of that property as they say a receiver connected to civil litigation against White “may wish to assert an interest in the Garza County property.”

The court reported their intent to impose supervised release conditions on December 21, 2021, including standard probation conditions such as maintaining 30 hours per week employment, reporting to the Probation Office and living at a place approved by the probation officer.

Special conditions included no contact with victims, their families or anyone under 18, periodic unannounced inspections of White’s electronic media, sex offender treatment services, and restitution to the victim and Child Pornography victim assistance agencies.

White accepted a plea deal to one count of production of child pornography on September 10, 2021, after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography. He is still facing state charges of sexual performance by a child.

White’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock. He faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

