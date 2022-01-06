Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Central Texas hospital

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and allegedly escaped from a Waco hospital.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The hunt is on for a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and kidnapping who escaped from a Waco hospital.

Authorities believe Casey Phillips, 25, may be in the Hubbard area.

He currently has five warrants out of Itasca for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and additional warrants out of Burleson.

According to Itasca police, Phillips was involved in a road rage incident in Burleson Monday where a window was shot out.

Police say he abandoned a vehicle and walked to a nearby 18-wheeler parked on the side of the road, busted out the window and “hung out” for a while before walking to a nearby Sonic where he assaulted and kidnapped a mother and her teenager daughter who were in line in the drive-thru.

“He tried stabbing the teen in the chest but it caught her hand, then he pushed them into the passenger seat and took off, kidnapping them,” said Itasca PD Lt. William T. Fausnacht. “They got away, the daughter jumped out, and the mom fell out.”

He says the suspect wrecked out U.S. 67E and was badly injured.

Phillips was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, however, he escaped before police could get there.

“He was so banged up we thought he would be hospitalized for a couple of days at least, but he left the hospital with broken bones, legs and a head injury,” said Fausnacht. “The hospital didn’t have the authority to keep him, he left within 15 minutes.”

Fausnacht said they only had two officers on: one was doing the crime scene investigation and the other was with the victims.

“The girl was treated, he had had a bad laceration, but she is home and safe,” he said

Phillips remained on the run Tuesday night.

The Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for him, police said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Authorities say he’s dangerous and likely armed.

