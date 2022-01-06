Advertisement

Killeen Community Center to open as Warming Center

The City of Killeen will open a Warming Center for Jan. 6.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With the cold temperatures in Central Texas decreasing, the Killeen Community Center will open as a warming center Thursday.

The Rosa Hereford Community Center will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 6 at the 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services.

If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time.

