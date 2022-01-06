Advertisement

Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)(Tulia Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in Tulia Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home near North El Paso Avenue and Northwest 8th Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Espinoza was taken to Swisher Memorial Hospital and then flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died.

Police identified 37-year-old Fabian Saldana III as the suspect. Police found the suspected gun used in the shooting near the home.

Authorities arrested Saldana in Amarillo on Wednesday, January 5.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail and is being held with no bond at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
The City of Killeen will open a Warming Center for Jan. 6.
Killeen Community Center to open as Warming Center
More plans for shots, tests as students return to class
More plans for shots, tests as students return to class
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, listens as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies at a...
This Texas congressman voted to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Now fellow Republicans are trying to unseat him.