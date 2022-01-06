Advertisement

One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022

Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.(Eric Franklin)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 41-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched after a report of a gunshot victim at 1:42 a.m. Thursday to the Obok Restaurant & Club at the 2815 block of S. Fort Hood St.

When officers arrived, they found a male lying in the parking lot with a gunshot would. The male victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

While on scene, officers were notified a female victim from this incident was at the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries. The female was treated and released.

The victim, Roderick Pollard, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:10 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

This undated photo shows special education teacher Jennifer Graves, at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early...
Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs
The City of Killeen will open a Warming Center for Jan. 6.
Killeen Community Center to open as Warming Center
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide
More plans for shots, tests as students return to class
More plans for shots, tests as students return to class