One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 41-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched after a report of a gunshot victim at 1:42 a.m. Thursday to the Obok Restaurant & Club at the 2815 block of S. Fort Hood St.

When officers arrived, they found a male lying in the parking lot with a gunshot would. The male victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

While on scene, officers were notified a female victim from this incident was at the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries. The female was treated and released.

The victim, Roderick Pollard, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:10 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

