Quick blast of cold air on the way!

The mid-60s we’ve enjoyed the last few days have been really wonderful but another reminder that it’s still winter arrives today. Thursday’s morning temperatures are already notably colder than Wednesday in the 30s and low 40s, but a cold front arrives mid-morning and will pull cold Arctic air through Central Texas. Gusty north winds will be as high as 30 MPH and will keep high temperatures in the 40s for most! Temperatures will range from the low 40s in the northern half of Central Texas to the upper 40s closer to Austin. With those gusty winds around, wind chills in some cities and towns may not climb out of the 30s! You’ll want a jacket throughout the entire day today and you’ll need one tomorrow too. Morning lows, as winds relax and skies stay clear, will drop into the mid-20s with wind chills in the upper teens.

We’ll do a quick about-face Friday. Yes, those morning lows will be COLD but highs should be about 10° warmer in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies returning in the afternoon. South winds return too and that’s going to help to pull humidity back into the atmosphere. With Gulf moisture moving through, we’re keeping an eye out for a few scattered showers Saturday morning and afternoon. Scattered rain is most likely near and east of I-35 but rain shouldn’t be too heavy and there shouldn’t be any severe storms either. Saturday’s rain is a precursor to a front arriving Sunday. Sunday’s front brings us no rain but it should drop temperatures a bit. Many spots, mainly near and east of I-35, should peak in the mid-60s but it could be a bit cooler west of I-35 with highs in the upper 50s. The cold air behind Sunday’s front isn’t bone-chilling, but temperatures should dip into the upper 30s Monday and close to freezing Tuesday morning. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 50s Monday and Tuesday warm into the low 60s Wednesday in advance of a quick-moving storm system likely moving through Thursday. Outside of the 40% rain chance and cool temperatures, there’s not much concern with that system. A good soaking rain is what we need and that’s what we may get.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.