Advertisement

Seal skips ocean, makes home 100 miles up Hudson River

Saugerties Lighthouse
Saugerties Lighthouse(Saugerties Lighthouse,)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A juvenile harbor seal has forgone life in the ocean, instead choosing a home nearly 100 miles up the Hudson River — behavior that wildlife officials called “unprecedented.”

The animal was likely abandoned as a pup by his mother in Maine, officials say. A Connecticut rescue center cared for him, then released him in Rhode Island in early 2019 with an electronic tracking tag.

By that August, he’d settled down on the Hudson near Saugerties Lighthouse, under the watchful eye of the lighthouse keeper, staying for 620 days.

“It is a story like none we have ever heard of … a marine mammal showing such extended affinity and fidelity to freshwater,” said Tom Lake of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Hudson River Almanac, The Daily Freeman reported Tuesday.

But the seal’s life on the river had one interruption.

Harbor Seal No. 246 — as he’s known officially — disappeared last April, leaving wildlife officials stumped for months.

Turns out he needed rescuing again, catching an infection and a skin condition called “seal pox” after swimming down to Long Island’s Atlantic Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, the international border between Mexico and the...
US Customs And Border Protection Officers At Texas-Mexico Border See Increase In Fentanyl, Cocaine Smuggling
EMT students practice with paramedic doll in class.
Local high school EMT students save teacher’s life using skills she taught them
The Supreme Court ruled in December that a Texas abortion law, which bars the procedure after...
Federal appeals court to hear narrow challenge to Texas abortion law on Friday
A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington,...
Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected