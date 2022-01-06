Advertisement

Test-and-stay program coming to child care centers

Test-and-stay program coming to child care centers
Test-and-stay program coming to child care centers(Deric Rush)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will offer a version of its school coronavirus “test-and-stay” program for child care centers in the upcoming weeks to help keep preschool children in classrooms and allow parents to work.

“We know that our families are relying on child care to go to work,” Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, commissioner of the state Department of Early Education and Care, told The Boston Globe. “So we do want to provide alternatives to pulling children out of care for quarantine, but making sure we do so safely.”

Early education providers and many parents have been pushing for such a program, which allows students and staff exposed to COVID-19 at school the chance to remain in class, rather than staying home for five to seven days, as long as they test negative daily.

State education leaders say the program has helped keep school children in class.

Early education leaders are working with the state Department of Public Health on protocols for the program that will look different from the program used in schools. Aigner-Treworgy said families may be asked to swab their own children and wait 15 minutes for the results during morning drop-offs.

State officials are working out how to pay for the program.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Kidnapping suspect on the run after “miscommunication” by area officers
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12