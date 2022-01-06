Advertisement

Texas congressman questions whether U.S. Capitol is prepared for future attacks

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) says lawmakers and police need answers about Jan. 6, 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Marking a year since Jan. 6 2021, Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) is questioning whether law enforcement here on Capitol Hill is better equipped to handle any future threats.

Sessions said, “I believe today still have a Capitol Hill police department that they would tell you that they are untrained and unprepared for even a similar circumstance.”

Sessions said Capitol Police haven’t been given operation support and training.

On Tuesday, Capitol security officials spoke at a press conference.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, “The United States Capitol Police as an organization is stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6th of last year.”

Sessions said lawmakers still don’t have answers how the Capitol could come under such an attack like what happened on Jan. 6. He questions the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said the House Select Committee tasked with seeking answers is entirely political.

When it comes to those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, Sessions is advocating for their rights for a speedy trial and humane treatment but is not defending their actions.

Sessions said, “If we want to heal our country. Let’s pay the price. Let the people know they need to be held accountable by going to jail and then let the court system and the judges figure that out.”

Sessions was one of the 147 Republicans who initially objected to certifying Arizona’s electoral vote count before Capitol Police were overwhelmed forcing the House and Senate chambers to be evacuated.

