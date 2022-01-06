Advertisement

US Customs And Border Protection Officers At Texas-Mexico Border See Increase In Fentanyl, Cocaine Smuggling

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, the international border between Mexico and the...
FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, the international border between Mexico and the United States is seen from Nogales. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at eight South Texas ports of entry seized a significant amount of narcotics, unreported currency, weapons and uncovered numerous immigration violations during 2021, most notably a 1,066% increase in fentanyl and a 98% increase in cocaine seized. (Fiscal year 2021 began October 1, 2020 and ended Sept. 30, 2021.)

“Faced with significantly less traffic due to travel restrictions imposed for public health reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug and contraband threat remained the same and our frontline CBP officers rose to the challenge to meet that threat head on,” said Director, Field Operations Randy J. Howe, Laredo Field Office. “Our significant gains in fentanyl and cocaine seizures underscore the deadly nature of the contraband we encounter, the need to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect our officers and our continued resolve to carry out our vital border security mission.”

During FY 2021, officers at the eight ports of entry extending from Brownsville to Del Rio that comprise the Laredo Field Office seized 87,652 pounds of narcotics that would have commanded a combined estimated street value of $786 million. Specifically, they seized 41,713 pounds of marijuana; 8,592 pounds of cocaine, up 98% from FY 20; 33,777 pounds of methamphetamine; 1,215 pounds of heroin, 588 pounds of fentanyl, up 1,066 percent from FY 2020, $10.4 million in unreported currency, 463 weapons, up 21% from FY 2020 and 84,863 rounds of ammunition.

Officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry said they also determined that more than 20,701 non-U.S. citizens were inadmissible to the U.S. due to violations of immigration law in FY 2021.

Copyright 2022 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Saugerties Lighthouse
Seal skips ocean, makes home 100 miles up Hudson River
EMT students practice with paramedic doll in class.
Local high school EMT students save teacher’s life using skills she taught them
The Supreme Court ruled in December that a Texas abortion law, which bars the procedure after...
Federal appeals court to hear narrow challenge to Texas abortion law on Friday
A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington,...
Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected