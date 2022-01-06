Waco Singer’s dreams come true thanks to the hit show ‘Yellowstone’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native singer and songwriter Wade Bowen says it was a dream come true to hear his song played on the season four finale of Paramount Network’s hit television series Yellowstone, which broke records with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night.

“To watch it the other night was an absolute blast, one of those dreams come true,” Bowen told KWTX. “I have not had a whole lot of music in TV yet, so knock on wood, maybe this is the first of many.”

Bowen’s song ‘Beat Me Down’ from his album titled ‘The Given’ was played about 30 minutes into the episode for around two minutes during a roping scene at the Dutton Ranch.

The 1996 Reicher High School graduate says he’s known about the song being part of the finale for months but couldn’t share the news.

“To get that call, we had to wait four to five months I think when we got the news to keep it a secret,” Bowen said. “To get that call was huge for us.”

Bowen adds being part of Yellowstone was extra special for him because he and his family are huge fans.

“My family and I, we love Yellowstone.” Bowen said. “So, to actually have a song and for them to call and say we’re in the season finale of season 4 is just huge for us. We love the show and to be a part of it was so much fun.”

The wildly popular series, which revolves around a family that owns the largest contagious ranch in the Unites States was created and directed by Taylor Sheridan, a relative of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, who grew up in Bosque County and Fort Worth.

Sheridan is known for putting nods to Central Texas in his episodes.

Yellowstone features trailers from Bloomer Trailers in Salado.

The owner, Randy Bloomer, has also made cameos in the series.

