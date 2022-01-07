Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside van in northwest Laredo

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody during a traffic stop in northwest Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 when agents noticed a suspicious minivan traveling through a neighborhood in north Laredo.

Agents found the vehicle at a dead-end street and noticed that the driver had abandoned it leaving ten people behind.

All of the individuals were determined to be undocumented and living in the U.S. illegally.

They were all taken into Border Patrol for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, listens as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies at a...
This Texas congressman voted to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Now fellow Republicans are trying to unseat him.
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Ft. Hood Private arrested for sexual assault of a minor
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January

Latest News

Akeem Brown, the superintendent of Essence Preparatory Charter School in San Antonio. The...
A Texas charter school had to remove an anti-racist quote from its website before it could open
Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty