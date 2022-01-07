Belton ISD named ‘Best Of The Bunch’ in TDA Fall farm fresh challenge

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has received statewide recognition in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) fall Farm Fresh Challenge.

As part of the challenge, children at Belton ISD ate local foods and learned about Texas agriculture, while staff shared their success on social media.

The challenge is part of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative created to connect farmers and ranchers with operators of nutrition programs administered by TDA.

" We want kids to understand the food pyramid. We want them to understand the importance of having different colors in their food on their tray and different flavors in the different nutritional value of each item,” Dr. Jessica Razo Menu Coordinator Belton Independent School District.

Dr. Razo says being able to educate students and keep them fueled to learn is the mission of nutrition services.

“so, while they’re here with us, we want to make sure that they are receiving that nutrition and that option, if you don’t want this, you have a choice of eating this. So. And a lot of times they don’t get that at home, and we want to make sure that they have that opportunity and they’re going home on a full belly,” Razo said.

One Lake Belton High School freshman says it is great that her school provides healthy options.

“A lot of high schoolers, especially, we don’t know exactly what a balanced meal looks like and the fact that our school is so kind and so generous that they’re able to give us these options and such great and balanced options for us, said Megan Bansal Lake Belton High school freshman.

Belton ISD had to serve at least three different Texas-sourced foods weekly, educate students about Texas agriculture and share their success on social media.

Today we celebrate Texas Gala Apples! Get your caramel drizzled apples at any Belton ISD campus. #FarmFreshChallenge #FarmFreshTexas pic.twitter.com/cPJQLxuBqO — Belton ISD Nutrition Services (@BISD_Nutrition_) October 29, 2021

You can follow Belton ISD’s Nutrition Services on Twitter to see menus, pictures of meals, and more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.