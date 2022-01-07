Advertisement

Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery

Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)(The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee say a Burger King employee fired a gun during an attempted armed robbery, but that it’s not yet clear who fired the shots that killed a 16-year-old cashier.

Police are still investigating whether the robbery suspect also fired a weapon and did not say the co-worker’s gunshots killed Niesha Harris-Brazell. However, prosecutors have charged the co-worker with possessing a gun as a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance video firing his weapon at the robbery suspect who had leaned into the drive-thru window holding a gun. Police say the robbery suspect has not been located.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sunday on the city’s west side.

The complaint said the co-worker could be seen crawling on the floor of the restaurant, collecting spent casings. A restaurant manager told police the employee asked her to hide the gun in a safe because he was a felon and could not possess a firearm.

Police say they recovered a pistol that was in the safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, listens as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies at a...
This Texas congressman voted to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Now fellow Republicans are trying to unseat him.
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Ft. Hood Private arrested for sexual assault of a minor
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January

Latest News

Akeem Brown, the superintendent of Essence Preparatory Charter School in San Antonio. The...
A Texas charter school had to remove an anti-racist quote from its website before it could open
Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo
Agents find undocumented immigrants inside van in northwest Laredo