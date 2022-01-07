Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 9-year-old child was found safe in Brenham early Thursday morning after being taken from a home in Houston.

Officials with the Houston Police Department say a mother reported that a babysitter took the male child from an apartment complex in the 10,000 block of Forum West Drive in Houston around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department was as able to track the suspect’s phone to Washington County. According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriffs Office, they were notified by officials in Houston at 2 a.m. of the kidnapping and location of the suspect.

Around 2:45 a.m., sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the 2000 block of Old Independence Road where the child was found safe. Authorities say the female suspect, Madison Paige Ling, was driving the vehicle accompanied by a male who is not thought to be involved in the kidnapping.

The driver along with the 9-year-old victim was released to investigators with the Houston Police Department. The male passenger was released at the scene.

Ling was booked into the Harris County Jail on one charge of kidnapping and is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday.

“On Thursday morning at approximately 2:00 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were notified of a kidnapping that had occurred in Houston, Texas. Investigators with the Houston Police Department advised that the suspect’s vehicle was heading southbound into Washington County and requested assistance in stopping the vehicle. Sheriff Hanak stated that the suspect’s mother provided dispatchers with location information for the vehicle using an iPhone app. HPD investigator were also pinging the suspect’s phone. At approximately 2:46 a.m., sheriff's deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the 2000 block of Old Independence Road. A female driver, a male passenger, and the male victim occupied the vehicle. The driver along with the nine-year-old victim were released to Houston PD investigators while the passenger was released at the scene."

