Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper

Parents and police used technology to track down the kidnapper
Madison Paige Ling
Madison Paige Ling(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 9-year-old child was found safe in Brenham early Thursday morning after being taken from a home in Houston.

Officials with the Houston Police Department say a mother reported that a babysitter took the male child from an apartment complex in the 10,000 block of Forum West Drive in Houston around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department was as able to track the suspect’s phone to Washington County. According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriffs Office, they were notified by officials in Houston at 2 a.m. of the kidnapping and location of the suspect.

Around 2:45 a.m., sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the 2000 block of Old Independence Road where the child was found safe. Authorities say the female suspect, Madison Paige Ling, was driving the vehicle accompanied by a male who is not thought to be involved in the kidnapping.

The driver along with the 9-year-old victim was released to investigators with the Houston Police Department. The male passenger was released at the scene.

Ling was booked into the Harris County Jail on one charge of kidnapping and is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

