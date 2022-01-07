Advertisement

China Spring QB presented with the Mr. Texas Football trophy at the Texas Bowl

Major Bowden
Major Bowden(Major Bowden)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring’s quarterback was presented with the Mr. Texas Football trophy at the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night in Houston.

Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state.

Major Bowden helped China Spring secure a state championship this season. Bowden, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound quarterback, emerged as perhaps the most valuable player in Texas high school football as a senior, running for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns — averaging 8.4 yards per carry — while completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards and 27 scores.

