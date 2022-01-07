Advertisement

Elementary school teacher brings letter-writing back in style

By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Technology has really changed the way we communicate with each other, but one first Grade teacher at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary is trying to get letter writing back in style.

With the help of their new classroom writing station, students in Miriam Marczewski’s first-grade class are developing a range of skills.

Not only do they get to choose from various word banks and color pens when spinning character wheels but also have different theme papers for each type of work being produced which allows them personalization.

“Everybody kind of uses their cell phones for everything, so it’s just it means more when it’s a letter, it’s special. So it really warms my heart that they get to experience that and they’ll have a skill that they can take into their adult life with them,” said Miriam Marczewski’s.

Students had a blast with all sorts of stationery and devices.

“I can pick from a farm animal or a zoo animal or anything I want from the word bank,” said student Aryanna Collins said.

The students got a chance to write about the things they like the most.

“I liked using the character wheel especially because it Ianded on girl and I can write about girls because I know about girl stuff,” student Brooklynn Barron said.

