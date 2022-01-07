Experts say major meat companies are profiting more than the farmers and ranchers they buy from

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Joe Dowling would describe himself as a “one-man band.” He owns KD Bar Cattle Company and prepares meats from the farm to the table. It’s a process he said takes a lot of work but helps him benefit more. Dowling said this is something many farmers and ranchers don’t do because of the amount of work and money it takes.

“I started going to farmers markets, selling online, shipping beef and that way I can maximize my profit and cutting out the middle man,” Dowling said.

The middle man is known as the “Big Four”: Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef. These companies control 85% of the beef industry, according to whitehouse.gov. The site also reported that the four companies control 54% of the poultry market and 70% of the pork market.

“The pandemic exacerbated those problems and that results in lower prices for ranches or steady prices for ranchers while wholesale and retail prices go up,” David Anderson, Texas A&M professor and AgriLife extension economist, said.

Anderson and Dowling said this is why local farmers and ranchers need more community support. Along with this putting more money in the local economy, Dowling said people can have more trust in knowing where their meat comes from.

“They know how it was treated. They know how old it is,” Dowling said. “I can tell them when it was processed, how long it’s been in the freezer, which most of it doesn’t stay in the freezer for longer than three or four weeks.”

As for consumers, Anderson said you may see lower meat prices in the grocery store soon but maybe not what you saw before the pandemic.

“Our total number of beef cows are getting smaller and so longer term, we’re probably gonna produce less meat and less supplies tends to mean the trend of higher prices overall,” Anderson said.

