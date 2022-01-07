Ft. Hood Private arrested for sexual assault of a minor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier stationed at Ft. Hood has been arrested by the Temple Police Department for sexual assault of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to the affidavit, the victim identified Aaron Kane Ford as the suspect.

In October, an officer was dispatched to the Mclane’s Children Hospital in Temple where he met a 14-year-old female victim. The victim reported to the officer she had sexual intercourse with a “22 to 23-year old” male she met on Tinder, according to the affidavit.

The female victim named the suspect as the one who picked her up on Oct. 1 and they went to the Miller Park in Temple. At the park, Micham and the victim had sexual intercourse and then she was driven back to the original meeting place.

Ltc. Jennifer Bocanegra,1st Calvary Division spokesperson, sis in a statement to KWTX, ”Private Aaron Kane Ford is an enlisted service member assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. We are aware of the charges against him, and allegations such as these are taken seriously as they run counter to Army values. As always, we are supportive of local authorities and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

