Good News Friday: January 7, 2022

By Arlett Ramirez and Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Good News Friday.

A handful of students at the Connally Early Childhood Center received character awards for showing gratitude and empathy.

The Killeen Animal Services is saying “thank you” to fifth and sixth grade students from Monarch Academy.

The students held a donation drive and collected some much needed items such as blankets, food and toys for shelter pets.

Students also got the opportunity to spend time with the animals.

A very happy birthday to Ke’Sha Lopez’s grandmother.

Eileen Lopez was born January 3, 1928.

She turned 94 on Monday.

She is a mother of seven, has 14 grand-children, ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Also, the Temple Wildcat Wrestling Team took first place at out of 20 teams at a competition in Leander the past week.

