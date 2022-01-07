Advertisement

Light showers, drizzle, and fog develop this evening

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST
It’s been dry and chilly for Friday, but we’re now expecting some shower activity this evening and overnight. Along side the light rain, some areas of fog will likely develop going into Saturday morning. If you have plans to get out and about this Friday evening or if you plan to be up early Saturday morning, make sure to be on the lookout for reduced visibility. Temperatures tonight won’t move a ton, and may actually warm up slightly overnight. That said, we hover in the 40s and low 50s so it’ll stay chilly. For Saturday, it’ll feel like a spring day vs a winter one but it’s a short-lived warm up before our next cold front later in the weekend.

Scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible Saturday, especially through early afternoon. A few thunderstorms in the eastern portion of Central Texas do have a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk of severe storms tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday thanks to the southerly flow with highs likely returning to the mid and upper 60s. Our next cold front will move through on Sunday, ushering in a breezy northwest or north wind by the afternoon. Rain clears the area on Sunday with our next rain-free cold front. Highs Sunday reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another disturbance around Wednesday and Thursday could bring some more rain to Central Texas, but as now we still don’t have great agreement among the computer models. We’ll continue to update the forecast as we fine tune the details.

