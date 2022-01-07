Advertisement

Local experts say anniversary of insurrection time consider impact on democracy

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One year ago, thousands stormed the Capitol after gathering in Washington, D.C. to hear former President Trump speak. Experts say that day has a lasting impact on our democracy.

Professor Jon Taylor, chair of the department of political science and geography at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said the question of how the insurrection affected our democracy is a big one.

However, Taylor said it sent shockwaves around the world and changed not only how we view our democracy, but how people from other countries see it as well.

“When the United States is facing a major political crisis, it has, people may not believe it, but it truly has global implications, and has a massive ripple effect,” Taylor said. “From everything from undermining our economic ties, our political ties, our diplomatic ties, it sends signals to our adversaries, that perhaps we’re weak.”

Dr. Pat Flavin, a politics professor at Baylor University said it actually affected some democracies around the world.

“There’s been sort of a backsliding in democracy that’s happening around the world,” Flavin said. “And so countries that were sort of previously considered a full-fledged democracy is sort of receded. It hasn’t happened to sort of dramatically through a military coup or anything like that, but more sort of slowly where one party is just sort of taken things over.”

Flavin and Taylor said there is a concern that democracy is not quite as stable in the United States as people thought, specifically in terms of trust in the electoral process.

Taylor said that concern has gone beyond January 6, as several states, including Texas, passed legislation aimed at preventing voter fraud. Taylor and Flavin said it’s possible the impact of the incident will continue to come up as we head into another election season.

Flavin said the real test will be the presidential election in 2024.

“Will we have another example of the losing side, simply saying that the election was rigged and that they shouldn’t abide by the results,” Flavin said. “Without the losers’ sort of consent, the losers of course, being disappointed, but considering the fact that they lost, the democracy doesn’t function so it’s a reason to be concerned going forward.”

Both Flavin and Taylor said it’s important not to downplay the events of Jan. 6. They said it’s also important to see it as an opportunity to understand the reasons behind it moving forward.

“Stability is so important to this country and the rule of law and constitution are so important and enshrined for a reason,” Taylor said. “And that’s important for us to understand, that January 6 was a wakeup call as much as it was anything else to value those things that are incredibly important to our nation and our and the future of our nation.”

So far, more than 700 people are facing charges for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. The New York Times reports the federal government estimates as many as 2,500 people could be charged for their participation.

