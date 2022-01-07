Local woman says challenges of pandemic inspired her to return to teaching

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across the state, and the country, are facing worsening teacher shortages, but a local woman was recently inspired to help by going back into the classroom.

Kristi Pereira taught for about 10 years before leaving the profession around 2015 to work with local non-profits and most recently for McLennan Community College.

She said the plan was not to return to the classroom, but the pandemic changed that.

“We’re reading all these articles about teacher shortages and sub shortages and our students are dealing with mental health crisis,” Pereira said. “And it just really brought up the question--is it time for me to step back into teaching?”

Pereira said there was an opportunity at Rapoport Academy, where she had taught previously, and the time felt right to come back.

While she’s excited to return, Pereira said the recognition should also go to current teachers.

“I have been so inspired by the grit and perseverance that I have seen with the teachers who have walked through what has probably been the most challenging time in education that our nation has ever seen,” Pereira said.

She feels strongly that every child needs adults in their corner, and Pereira is excited to return to the classroom and have a small part in that.

“I hope that I can just be a consistent presence for them,” Pereira said. “There’s just been so much upheaval in their lives with the pandemic, and I think that having that steady presence there is going to be really important for them.”

She said she considered the idea of returning to teaching for a few months, starting this past fall. Pereira said after discussing her decision, several other former teachers shared they were considering going back to the classroom as well.

“That was absolutely not the goal in me making this transition personally,” Pereira said. “But if that is something that could be inspired, then I think that that is an incredible bonus.”

Pereira will be teaching seventh grade Texas history. Her first day in the classroom will be later this month.

