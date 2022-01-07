Advertisement

The Roof Co. Serves - The Hangar

The Hangar is focused on creating tangible and lasting change in the lives of our homeless...
The Hangar is focused on creating tangible and lasting change in the lives of our homeless friends. This often involves more than simply meeting the physical needs of the individual, although that is important. In order to create a true change within the lives of anyone, it requires a relationship.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HANGAR: thehangarwaco.com

The Hangar is focused on creating tangible and lasting change in the lives of our homeless friends. This often involves more than simply meeting the physical needs of the individual, although that is important. In order to create a true change within the lives of anyone, it requires a relationship.

We follow the example set by Jesus Christ in His ministry on Earth as we seek to minister to those in need and embody a beacon of hope to the world.

This requires a process. It is far from easy, but we have seen the love of Jesus radically change the lives of those we serve. Just as the people we help did not find themselves in their current situation overnight, so too does lasting change require time. These are the stories of a few of the men and women who have found hope, meaning, love, and acceptance through The Hangar ministry.

