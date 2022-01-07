Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service fighting 350 acre wildfire in Nacogdoches County

(KLTV)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.

Thursday night, an estimated 100 acres of land were ablaze, about 5 miles south of the city of Nacogdoches, near U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 525. Around 9 p.m., the Forest Service reported zero containment of what’s since been named the ‘Beaver Pond Fire.’

Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service have put out a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.(KTRE staff)

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, the fire had spread to 350 acres, with 40 percent contained.

“Fire activity died down allowing firefighters to make good progress overnight,” according to the Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has brought in at least three bulldozers to help with containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the area has experienced a period of very dry conditions.

In its Thursday update, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed most of Nacogdoches County under a ‘Severe Drought,’ with the rest of the region classified under either ‘Severe’ or ‘Moderate’ conditions.

