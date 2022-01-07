Texas A&M Forest Service fighting 350 acre wildfire in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.

Thursday night, an estimated 100 acres of land were ablaze, about 5 miles south of the city of Nacogdoches, near U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 525. Around 9 p.m., the Forest Service reported zero containment of what’s since been named the ‘Beaver Pond Fire.’

Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service have put out a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County. (KTRE staff)

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, the fire had spread to 350 acres, with 40 percent contained.

“Fire activity died down allowing firefighters to make good progress overnight,” according to the Forest Service.

Our Tower Cam on the @SFASU campus is not showing much haze/smoke from the #BeaverPondFire right now.



U.S. Forest Service & EPA data not showing any plume from this fire either. There's lingering smoke east of town from earlier activity in the northern part of the county. pic.twitter.com/GeLNN51wZs — Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) January 7, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service has brought in at least three bulldozers to help with containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the area has experienced a period of very dry conditions.

In its Thursday update, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed most of Nacogdoches County under a ‘Severe Drought,’ with the rest of the region classified under either ‘Severe’ or ‘Moderate’ conditions.

