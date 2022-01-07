UMHB football coach Pete Fredinburg announces retirement

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach and 2018 Texas Sports Hall of Famer Pete Fredenburg has announced his retirement.

The legendary coach started the UMHB football program in 1998, guiding the Crusaders to a 3-7 record that season.

The Cru amassed a 231-39 record during Fredenburg’s 24-year tenure with undefeated ASC records in 13 of those seasons. They advanced to the NCAA postseason 17 times with 47 playoff wins. The team has been to at least the Quarterfinal round of the playoffs in 12 seasons, with national titles in 2018 and 2021.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me and my family,” Fredenburg said. “I really believe that the 24 years I spent here went by so fast. It’s been an awesome journey, and I am forever grateful to UMHB for the opportunity to lead such an amazing program.”

Coach Fredenburg was named 2021 D3football.com Coach of the Year after guiding the Cru to its second national title with a 57-24 win over North Central College in Stagg Bowl XLVIII this season.

“What Pete Fredenburg has accomplished in 24 years at UMHB is unimaginable,” UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear said. “To start a program from scratch and build it into a perennial national powerhouse is a credit to his vision, passion and exceptional leadership. Pete’s remarkable accomplishments have brought national recognition to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Even more important is the investment he has made in the lives of our student-athletes, which will pay dividends for generations to come.”

Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon has been promoted to head coach after spending the last 17 seasons as coordinator.

“I am honored to be promoted to head coach of this prestigious program,” Harmon said. “The opportunity to lead the top football program in Division III football is very exciting. Working for and learning from a legendary hall of fame coach in Pete Fredenburg has been one of the biggest blessings of my life. UMHB is home to me, and I am ready to get to work at defending our national title.”

