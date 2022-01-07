Advertisement

Waco ISD mourns loss of K9 Gero

Credit: Waco ISD Police Department
Credit: Waco ISD Police Department(Waco ISD Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own helpers.

Gero was born in Holland on Jan. 1, 2020 where he began his training to help overseas. It was in early 2015 when Lt. Jeff Freeman met Gero and knew they would work together.

The two would go to train together at AMK9 Academy where they were certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association in the fields of narcotics detection, article search, obedience, and tracking.

Freeman and K9 Gero began the second part of his career with Waco ISD in May 2015. The Cen-Tex Kennel Club’s generous donation made it possible for K9 Gero to begin working.

Aside from working long hours, the pair also conducted many presentations for elementary schools in and out of Waco ISD. Due to the onset of hip dysplasia, K9 Gero retired in July of 2019.

He spent the remainder of his days at home with Freeman.

In a statement on the Waco ISD Police Department Facebook page, Freeman writes, “Gero was my protector on and off duty. He guarded my family and our home, as I would. Gero enjoyed family vacations, playing with his toys, and our other family pets. He loved being scratched behind the ears and receiving back rubs. Gero will be sorely missed and has left a void that can’t be filled.”

