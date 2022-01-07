Warming up soon but another front is on the way

Arctic air is gripping much of the United States this morning with temperatures significantly below zero in the Northern Plains and below freezing across much of Texas too! Temperatures this morning in our area are starting out in the low-to-mid 20s and then will warm up steadily with lots of sunshine into the low-to-mid 50s late in the day. While the sunshine should be ever present throughout the entire day today, a push of cloud cover late in the afternoon from the south is a sign of big changes on the way this weekend. Highs today may be a touch cooler where the clouds arrive first in parts of Bell, Lampasas, and Milam Counties. Those clouds overspread the entire area tonight and overnight lows should dip into the mid-40s before warming close to 50° by daybreak. We’re also expecting a few isolated showers to move in from the south after midnight with slightly better rain chances arriving around daybreak. Rain chances have risen to around 40% Saturday with the highest precipitation potential coming near and east of I-35. Rain should be fairly light and scattered so not everyone will see precipitation. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day may give way to a bit of sunshine late in the day so highs will range from the mid-60s where clouds stay socked in to potentially as high as 70° where sunshine breaks through. There’s also a very low chance of a stray strong storm near I-45 late Saturday afternoon but severe weather chances are very low.

Another cold front sweeps through the area during the day Sunday. As of now, the front looks to arrive in the morning-to-midday timeframe. It won’t have a ton of cold air behind it, but high temperatures could range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s depending on when the front moves through your area. A later arriving front means a warmer day. Some forecast data is suggesting a morning frontal passage which could mean highs may struggle to reach the 60° area wide. Regardless of where Sunday’s temperatures end up, there’s not any Arctic air behind the front. Highs will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday morning too. Another storm system is expected to roll through the area late next week, likely on Thursday, bringing us a decent chance for some scattered rain. Highs with this system should stay in the 60s but then should jump to near 70° Friday before another cold front knocks us into the 50s next weekend.

