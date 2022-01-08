Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Fort Hood Private and male arrested for sexual assault of a minor
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, listens as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies at a...
This Texas congressman voted to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Now fellow Republicans are trying to unseat him.
File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
For the first time in U.S. history, the first VFW post on a military installation will be named...
Fort Hood: First VFW on a military installation dedicated to local veteran