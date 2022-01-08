Advertisement

Cozy Christmas recipients are ready for the cold now

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a Christmas present Stacey Harrison was dreaming of for the past three years.

That’s how long she and her two daughters have been without a working air conditioning system.

Since then, the family of three has relied on window units that did not fully cool their home.

To make matters worse, last February’s winter storm knocked out her heating system, leaving her in the cold for nearly a year.

There are places in the house that are freezing,” Harrison said. “We can’t take showers in the bathroom when it’s really, really cold.”

Harrison was nominated by her mother for the KWTX Cozy Christmas contest.

In her entry, Stacey’s mother described her as a hard-working single mom with two young children, one with special needs, who is always quick to help others.

Chosen from more than 100 entries, Stacey is one of two families to receive new heating and air conditioning installations from Ellis Air Systems and Cliett Refrigeration.

The Ellis team has been giving away furnaces for the past seven years, the last several as part of the KWTX Cozy Christmas partnership.

“We are passionate about serving the community we live in, these are our neighbors,” said Ellis Air System’s Mason Ellis.

In the coming days we will meet our second family who will receive a new heating and air system from Cliett Refrigeration.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

