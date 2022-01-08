Fort Hood: First VFW on a military installation dedicated to local veteran

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in U.S. history, the first VFW post on a military installation will be named after the first black command sergeant major of the first cavalry division.

A.C. Cotton, served in the Army for 3 decades, doing multiple tours in Vietnam and around the world, all while being a trailblazer for the first cavalry division.

“It’s just such a great honor and I know that he would be so proud but still humble that he’s getting this recognition,” said Delores Holt, Cotton’s oldest daughter.

“Even though he was away, he was always there for us. For my mother, me and my sisters. Through letters and telephone calls. I have one memory of him telling me something while I was doing a school project. He’d say, always do your best as if your name will always be on it in everything you do.”

While he passed away in September of last year, Fort Hood and the VFW gave yellow roses to his family to commemorate his dedication in helping others.

His family adds that this new post should be perfect for active-duty soldiers who endure the same or more stress than veterans deal with.

“In the dedication of the post, I think that he would want it to be a place where soldiers can find structure and togetherness,” said Brenda Cotton, his daughter.

“This is for soldiers and their families to be together.”

Structure, love and comradery that they hope will last for generations at VFW post 12209.

“He was dedicated to the Army,” Cotton said.

“He loved his family, but he was a very dedicated person who always wanted to teach his soldiers to strive for perfection.”

