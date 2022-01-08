A Rainy Start To The Weekend with Chilly Weather Returning Soon

Along side the light rain, some areas of fog will likely develop going into Saturday morning.

Scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible Saturday, especially through early afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday thanks to the southerly flow with highs likely returning to the mid and upper 60s.

Our next cold front will move through on Sunday, ushering in a breezy northwest or north wind by the afternoon. Rain clears the area on Sunday with our next rain-free cold front. Highs Sunday reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.