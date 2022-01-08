Advertisement

Staying Gloomy This Evening But Sunnier, Chillier Weather Ends The Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’ll stay gloomy this evening with patchy fog near and east of I-35. The fog will gradually clear up after sunset, with skies clearing up by sunrise. Temperatures stay in the 60′s this evening, with morning lows in the upper 40′s to start your Sunday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50′s during the afternoon, but keep in mind we’ll have breezy north winds, so it’ll feel pretty chilly outside.

Highs stay in the 50′s to start the work week, with some chilly nights as well. Our coldest night will be Monday night, with Tuesday morning lows in the mid 20′s. Luckily we start to warm up after that as our next storm system will arrive by the end of the week. Rain chances will start building on Friday, but highs will start warming into the 60′s on Wednesday. The warming trend continues up until next weekend’s cold front, with highs in the low 70′s on Friday before dropping back into the 50′s after the front moves out.

