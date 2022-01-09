Advertisement

It’ll Look Nicer, But This Feel Chilly For The 2nd Half of The Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning lows will be in the upper 40′s to start your Sunday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50′s during the afternoon, but keep in mind we’ll have breezy north winds, so it’ll feel pretty chilly outside.

Highs stay in the 50′s to start the work week, with some chilly nights as well. Our coldest night will be Monday night, with Tuesday morning lows in the mid 20′s. Luckily we start to warm up after that as our next storm system will arrive by the end of the week. Rain chances will start building on Friday, but highs will start warming into the 60′s on Wednesday. The warming trend continues up until next weekend’s cold front, with highs in the low 70′s on Friday before dropping back into the 50′s after the front moves out.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Fort Hood Private and male arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts warn cloth masks are ineffective against COVID-19
Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
Akeem Brown, the superintendent of Essence Preparatory Charter School in San Antonio. The...
A Texas charter school had to remove an anti-racist quote from its website before it could open

Latest News

It'll Look Nicer, But Still Feel Chilly Today
FastCast
Staying Gloomy This Evening But Sunnier, Chillier Weather Ends The Weekend
Gloomy This Evening with Sunnier, But Chillier Weather To End The Weekend
FastCast
A Rainy Start To The Weekend with Chilly Weather Returning Soon