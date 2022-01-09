Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old man’s death.

In a press release by the department, authorities say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd street around 2:56 Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man had not been heard from in several days, and they found him in an unlocked residence.

The name of the victim has not been revealed pending notification of next of kin. The department says the homicide unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” the release said.

“You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.”

Police have given no further information.

