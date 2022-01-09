Advertisement

Local farmers market hoping to help meet your New Year healthy eating resolutions

Hwy. 621 Farmers Market is heading to Tanger Outlets
Hwy. 621 Farmers Market is heading to Tanger Outlets(tcw-wafb)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Produce vendors at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market hope to help more people embrace their New Year’s resolutions to ear healthy this year.

It was a packed house for the first market of 2022 as buyers, some for the first time, flocked to produce booths hoping to start the year off on a healthy note.

Produce vendors at the farmers market say unlike grocery stores, produce here is available only when they’re in season.

“Right now it’s wintertime so we’ve got a lot of our leafy stuff like spinach, we’ve got our root vegetables like carrots,” said Sky Toney, a produce vendor with the World Hunger Relief farm in Waco.

And in the summer the line up changes. Toney and other vendeors say they hope the variety keeps people excited to continue exploring healthy eating all year long.

Vendors even accept payments through food assistance programs like WIC or SNAP.

“This is an access point for people all over the community. No matter how much money you make or what part of the community you’re from you can come here and have access to healthy food,” said Toney.

The Downtown Waco Farmers Market opens every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm on 500 Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Fort Hood Private and male arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
Former First Baptist Church of Wylie minister Timothy Wells has been charged with sexually...
Former Wylie Church Minister Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Child

Latest News

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives past TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) to the basket in...
Top-ranked Bears erase halftime deficit to beat TCU
lk;'df
Health experts warn cloth masks are ineffective against COVID-19
Black Rifle Company held their grand opening of their new coffee shop in Temple Saturday morning.
Temple: Coffee business that helps veterans holds grand opening
After a Travis County court ruled that Governor Greg Abbott can not impose a ban on local...
Questions about mask mandates start as Omicron cases rise