Local farmers market hoping to help meet your New Year healthy eating resolutions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Produce vendors at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market hope to help more people embrace their New Year’s resolutions to ear healthy this year.

It was a packed house for the first market of 2022 as buyers, some for the first time, flocked to produce booths hoping to start the year off on a healthy note.

Produce vendors at the farmers market say unlike grocery stores, produce here is available only when they’re in season.

“Right now it’s wintertime so we’ve got a lot of our leafy stuff like spinach, we’ve got our root vegetables like carrots,” said Sky Toney, a produce vendor with the World Hunger Relief farm in Waco.

And in the summer the line up changes. Toney and other vendeors say they hope the variety keeps people excited to continue exploring healthy eating all year long.

Vendors even accept payments through food assistance programs like WIC or SNAP.

“This is an access point for people all over the community. No matter how much money you make or what part of the community you’re from you can come here and have access to healthy food,” said Toney.

The Downtown Waco Farmers Market opens every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm on 500 Washington Avenue.

