Some Chilly Mornings To Start The Week But Warmer Highs Are Coming Too

We’ll have partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s after sunset. The clouds stay with us through Monday morning, where lows will be in the mid 30′s. We’ll see some sunshine Monday afternoon, but highs will stay chilly in the mid 50′s. The skies clear up heading into Tuesday, allowing for cold lows in the upper 20′s to start the day. This will be the coldest morning of the week.

A small disturbance will pass by Tuesday, allowing for a few spotty showers during the evening. After that, we start warming up as winds start turning out of the south and west. Highs hit the mid 60′s on Wednesday before getting to the mid 70′s on Friday. It’s short-lived though as the next cold front arrives Friday night going into Saturday. We’ll have a few showers with it, with temperatures dropping into the 40′s behind the front Saturday afternoon. We slightly warm back into the 50′s by the end of next weekend.

