Advertisement

Suspect arrested after man held captive, assaulted in Minn. home

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man wanted in a brutal case of kidnapping is in custody after a highway chase with police.

Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after police arrested him Friday following a short chase on Interstate 94 near Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. He attempted to flee, police say, but the pursuit ended when the vehicle he was in wedged into a guard rail.

The charges stem from accusations that Chapa-Aguilera kidnapped, tied up and assaulted a man last month.

Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after he...
Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after he reportedly kidnapped, tied up and assaulted a man in December.(Source: Brooklyn Park Police, WCCO via CNN)

Officers responded Dec. 21 to a home in Brooklyn Park, where a man covered in blood told them he had been held captive at a neighboring house since the day before, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say two women in their early 20s, Melanie Marcin-Sixtos and Michell Gamino Alvarado, lured the victim, whom Alvarado knew, to the house by asking him to drive them there. They asked him to come inside.

Waiting inside was Chapa-Aguilera, Marcin-Sixtos’ boyfriend. Police say the suspect put a gun to the victim’s head then proceeded to torture him for about two hours, reportedly burning him with a heated-up kitchen knife and beating him with a metal pipe.

The three are accused of then trapping the victim underneath the house overnight.

Police say the victim got out the next morning when Chapa-Aguilera and his girlfriend left. According to the neighbor who called 911, the man pounded on his door, screaming for help. His eye was swollen shut and the size of a golf ball.

The neighbor says he could see burns through holes in the man’s shirt, and his hands were tied behind his back with a dog leash. He says he doesn’t know how the victim escaped and calls it a miracle.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and was hospitalized for several days.

Chapa-Aguilera reportedly accused the man of being in a dispute with one of the two women who allegedly brought him to the home.

Officers say in a search of the house, they found cocaine and methamphetamine.

Chapa-Aguilera is currently in custody at the Brooklyn Park jail. If convicted, the kidnapping charge against him carries a maximum 40-year sentence.

The two women were arrested and charged in late December for aiding and abetting. Both of them have been released from jail after posting bond.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Fort Hood Private and male arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Killeen police have a street blocked off as they conduct an investigation.
One male dead following early morning Killeen shooting marking first homicide of 2022
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
UPDATE: Kidnapping Suspect now in custody
Former First Baptist Church of Wylie minister Timothy Wells has been charged with sexually...
Former Wylie Church Minister Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Child

Latest News

The suspect faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping. If convicted, the kidnapping...
Minnesota man accused of kidnapping, tying up and assaulting another man
The search happened just days after Harmony Montgomery's father and stepmother were arrested on...
Police search NH home of missing 7-year-old girl
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed