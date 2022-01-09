Advertisement

Temple family displaced following early morning fire

Temple Fire and Rescue battles early morning fire.
Temple Fire and Rescue battles early morning fire.(Temple Fire and Rescue)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 1117 S. 11th Street in Temple.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed next to the garage of the home.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, crews noted that the fire had traveled through the eve of the house igniting the adjacent wall and attic.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting structural damage to the home. 

Four occupants were displaced by the incident, as well as the family pets.

All residents evacuated, and pets were safely removed without injury.

Crews are currently still on scene, addressing any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

