Top-ranked Bears erase halftime deficit to beat TCU

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives past TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) to the basket in...
Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives past TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - After a rocky start, the winning streak is up to 21 for the Baylor men’s basketball team.

Baylor trailed TCU by as many as 8 points in the first half, and the deficit was 6 at the break, with the Horned Frogs leading 37-31.

James Akinjo scored 12 points in the first half to keep the Bears in the game. He ended with 20 in the game.

In the second half, Adam Flagler caught fire, scoring 18 of his team high 22 points. LJ Cryer ended with 15.

Baylor defeats TCU 76-64 and improves to 15-0 on the season.

Freshman Jeremy Sochan left the game with a sprained ankle. He returned in a boot and after the game head coach Scott Drew said Sochan is considered “day-to-day”.

The Bears will be back in Waco Tuesday evening when they host No. 25 Texas Tech.

Tech upset No. 6 Kansas in Lubbock 75-67 Saturday afternoon.

