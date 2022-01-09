Two killed in crash on Loop 121 in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were killed in a head on crash in Belton on Saturday.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., the Belton Police Department responded to a head on collision in the 700 block of W Loop 121 Near the Bell County Expo Center. Multiple extrications were required, and according to police two occupants were deceased on arrival.

The vehicles involved included a gold Buick SUV, Gray GMC SUV, and a white commercial truck.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

