Advertisement

14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots, family members say.(Source: LAPD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall.

The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during a funeral at City of Refuge, United Church of Christ in Los Angeles.

Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school.

“We pray for peace and justice for this innocent blood spilled,” said Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the girl’s family.

Orellana-Peralta died in her mother’s arms Dec. 23 at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood. Police officers shot and killed a suspect who was behaving erratically and brutally attacked two women.

One of the police bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl, who was in a changing room with her mother, police said.

During Monday’s service, an emotional Crump led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”

Valentina’s mother, Soledad Peralta, said last month that the family had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S. Monday’s ceremony was translated in real time by a Spanish interpreter.

Her family has said the teen loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots. They said she earned good grades, even though English was her second language and she’d only been in the U.S. for about six months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crash was reported.
UPDATE: Belton Police identify victims killed in Loop 121 crash Saturday
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

Latest News

The Transportation Security Administration released its annual list of some of the oddest...
Bear spray and meth in a burrito: TSA releases its list of unusual confiscated items of 2021
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Agente federal de la Patrulla Fronteriza de CB.
CBP officers arrest man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Waco
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week